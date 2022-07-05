One of Britain’s most wanted men returned to the UK from Dubai

Michael Paul Moogan had been wanted by the National Crime Agency for eight years.

Eleanor Barlow
Tuesday 05 July 2022 13:35
Michael Moogan after his arrest in Dubai (NCA/PA)
Michael Moogan after his arrest in Dubai (NCA/PA)
(PA Media)

One of Britain’s “most wanted” men has been returned to the country charged with his alleged role in an international drugs trafficking plot.

Michael Paul Moogan, who was arrested in Dubai last April, had been wanted by the National Crime Agency (NCA) for eight years.

The 36-year-old, originally from Croxteth, Liverpool, was flown back to the UK on Monday and appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, an NCA spokesman said.

Moogan, who featured as part of a most wanted fugitives campaign, was arrested on April 21 last year as part of a joint operation between the NCA, Dubai Police and Interpol in Abu Dhabi.

He is alleged to have gone on the run in October 2013 after a raid on a Rotterdam cafe, suspected of being used as a front for meetings between drug traffickers and cartels and central to an alleged plot to bring hundreds of kilos of cocaine into the UK every week.

Recommended

Working with the Dutch National Crime Squad, the NCA became aware of information that allegedly linked Moogan and two other British men to the Cafe de Ketel – a business not open to the public that could only be entered via a security system.

Moogan, accused of conspiring to traffic cocaine between March 31 and October 29 2013, is next due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on August 9.

NCA deputy director of investigations Miles Bonfield said: “We are extremely grateful to partners for their assistance in ensuring the suspect was traced and returned to the UK.

“I particularly want to thank the Dubai Police and detectives from the General Department of Criminal Investigation in Dubai who used all the techniques at their disposal to assist us.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in