Crime agency staff given written warnings for ‘predatory sexual behaviour’

Some National Crime Agency staff have been let off with written warnings for predatory sexual behaviour and senior staff accused of sexual misconduct moved to different departments rather than suspended, inspectors have found.

Casual sexism is tolerated in parts the NCA and women have changed their career paths to avoid a toxic male culture present in some operational teams, where representation of women and people from non-white backgrounds is “almost zero”, a watchdog said.

In a report on how well the NCA deals with corruption, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) raised concerns about how claims of sexual misconduct were dealt with.

It said: “We found significant differences in outcomes between similar cases within the NCA.

“Cases of proven sexual misconduct generally led to the termination of employment, but not always.

“We found examples of first written warnings being given for predatory sexual behaviour. We don’t support the rationale for this leniency.”

Managers received more lenient treatment than more junior staff, the inspectorate found.

“We found that senior staff under investigation for misconduct were treated differently to those of lower grades.

“Junior officers will usually be suspended immediately if suspected of sexual misconduct.

“But we found examples of officers more senior than their victims, with multiple allegations against them, being moved to other departments.”

Women are still subject to sexist comments in the office and on informal WhatsApp groups. These groups include people in leadership roles.

NCA Director General, Graeme Biggar apologised to female officers let down by the NCA and pledged to take action.

While racism and homphobia are not tolerated at the agency, sexism is still present, the report said.

“We found that casual sexism was still tolerated. We found examples of women still being given certain roles during operational activity because of their gender,” inspectors found.

“Worryingly, these individuals aren’t only failing to challenge poor behaviour; in some cases they join in with it.”

Most teams, particularly at the main offices in London and Warrington, behaved professionally and the culture was generally positive and inclusive.

However, there are “pockets of bad behaviour” in operational units that have not been dealt with, HMICFRS said.

“We were repeatedly told about ‘toxic male cultures’.

“We found they were tolerated by women in the organisation because women are outnumbered and fear the stigma and repercussions of speaking out.

“We only found these negative cultures in operational teams.

“One experienced investigator who had joined the agency in the last few years told us that they felt ‘it was like stepping back in time to an old-fashioned [police] CID office’ when they joined the team.

“We were told by women that they had changed their career plans to avoid the male cultures in operational jobs.”

Leniency shown to senior men in sexual misconduct cases had damaged staff confidence in reporting bad behaviour, inspectors found.

These findings cause me deep discomfort, and I apologise to officers, particularly female officers, that we have let down NCA Director General Graeme Biggar

The report said: “We were told of one location that was described as having an ‘old boys’ network’ that included the leadership team.

“This network was felt to be so strong that, if one of ‘their boys’ was accused of improper behaviour, it would be ‘brushed under the carpet’.”

A staff survey suggested that 34 per cent of victims who had complained about prejudicial or improper behaviour felt they had been punished for speaking out.

There were multiple examples of men being given written warnings for misconduct and then returning to the team they had left.

Responding to the report, Mr Biggar said: “The report finds that most of our officers are professional and our culture is generally positive and inclusive. But it also identifies pockets of bad behaviour and casual sexism, and that we have not provided the leadership to ensure they are tackled.

“These findings cause me deep discomfort, and I apologise to officers, particularly female officers, that we have let down, through the conduct of their colleagues, through our leadership, or through inconsistencies in our disciplinary outcomes.

“As Director General, I am determined that we set high standards, and that we are clear that there is no place in the NCA for those who do not meet them. In particular, we will not tolerate harassment or discrimination, and we will root out unacceptable behaviour.

“We are taking extensive action to address the report’s findings, and have already implemented many of the recommendations.

“But there is more to do, and we recognise it will need constant vigilance, and a relentless focus on creating a culture in which everyone can thrive.

“That is all essential if we are to deliver our mission of protecting the public from serious ad organised crime.”