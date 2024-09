Footballer sacked by club after being charged over cannabis seized at airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Professional footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been sacked by his club after being charged in connection with an attempt to smuggle £600,000 of cannabis through Stansted Airport.

The 33-year-old striker, who played for Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton, was arrested by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers on Wednesday morning in Gourock, Inverclyde.

The former Livingston, Aberdeen and Arsenal academy product, who lives in Cardwell Road in Gourock, was detained and questioned by officers before he was remanded into custody.

He appeared before Carlisle Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused of importing class B drugs.

Greenock Morton said in a brief statement shared on X: “Greenock Morton FC can confirm that the contract of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been terminated with immediate effect.

“The club will be making no further comment on the matter.”

Emmanuel-Thomas has also played for Ipswich Town, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers and Thai side PTT Rayong.

The arrest came after the NCA seized an estimated £600,000 of the class B drug as it was being smuggled through Stansted Airport on September 2.

Border Force officers detected roughly 60kg of the drug in two suitcases, which had arrived via a flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

Emmanuel-Thomas entered no plea and was remanded into custody to next appear at Carlisle Crown Court on October 18, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Two women aged 28 and 32 were arrested and appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

They were bailed to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on October 1.

We would appeal to anyone who is approached to engage in any kind of smuggling to think very carefully about the likely consequences of their actions, and the potentially life-changing risks they will be taking David Phillips, National Crime Agency

NCA senior investigating officer David Phillips said: “The NCA continues to work with partners like Border Force to target those involved in drug smuggling – that includes both the couriers and the organisers.

“We would appeal to anyone who is approached to engage in any kind of smuggling to think very carefully about the likely consequences of their actions and the potentially life-changing risks they will be taking.”

It comes after the NCA issued a warning to travellers arriving into the UK from Thailand, Canada and the United States that they face jail sentences if caught attempting to bring cannabis into the country, after a huge upsurge in arrests.

So far this year, the agency says the amount of cannabis seized is more than three times that in 2023.

The NCA also said drug couriers often report being told by their superiors they only risk a fine if caught, when in reality the maximum sentence for smuggling cannabis into the UK is 14 years behind bars.