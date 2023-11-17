Jump to content

Gangster charged over 11 alleged breaches of order imposed upon his release

Curtis Warren, 60, is said to have breached his serious crime prevention order imposed upon his release for drug trafficking.

Gwyn Wright
Friday 17 November 2023 15:11
Curtis Warren was arrested at Boldon Colliery in South Tyneside in July (States of Jersey Police/PA)
Curtis Warren was arrested at Boldon Colliery in South Tyneside in July (States of Jersey Police/PA)
(PA Media)

A convicted gangster who spent 13 years in jail has been charged with breaching an order imposed upon his release.

Curtis Warren, 60, is alleged to have breached his serious crime prevention order on numerous occasions, the National Crime Agency said.

The gangster, who has featured on the Sunday Times Rich List, was arrested by the agency’s officers at Boldon Colliery in South Tyneside in July.

He was informed of the charges as he answered bail at a police station in Merseyside on Friday.

The agency previously said the the order came into force after his release from prison “for drug trafficking offences”.

The 11 charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service relate to communications devices, travel, vehicles, business arrangements and finances and the alleged offending is said to have been committed between November last year and July this year.

Warren, from Liverpool, has been bailed to appear before the city’s magistrates’ court on December 15.

