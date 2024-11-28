More sixth form college strikes possible, union leaders say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Further strikes may be undertaken in sixth form colleges across England if the dispute over pay and funding is not resolved, union leaders have warned.

Hundreds of National Education Union (NEU) teacher members began the first of three one-day strikes at 32 colleges on Thursday in a fight for an above-inflation pay increase.

They joined picket lines across England – including in Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol – with strike days also planned for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

More than 200 people attended a rally outside the Department for Education (DfE) in London on Thursday afternoon where sixth form college teachers called on ministers to “pay up”.

The Government announced in July that teachers and leaders in England will receive a fully funded 5.5% pay rise this year.

Although sixth form colleges with academy status have been guaranteed funding to implement the pay award, this is not the case for those which have not become academies, the union said.

Addressing teachers at the rally in Westminster, Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the NEU, said: “We don’t want to take more strike action but we are prepared to take more strike action.”

It's no wonder because people are bitter at being left on the shelf Duncan Blackie, NEU

He added: “Of course, every single one of you deserves a pay award that primary teachers and secondary teachers got this year but there is a deep, severe recruitment and retention crisis.

“We cannot recruit and retain teachers in sixth form colleges at the moment.

“Our young people depend on that crisis coming to an end, that every child has the right to a fully qualified teacher who is paid fairly, that the recruitment and retention crisis is halted.”

Ahead of the rally, Mr Kebede said the “strong turnout” from members on the first day of strikes had shown the strength of feeling among teachers.

More than 2,000 members of the NEU who work in non-academy sixth form colleges in England are eligible to take part in the series of strikes over pay and funding – which could continue into the months ahead.

Duncan Blackie, post-16 representative on the NEU national executive, said the picket lines at colleges across the country on Thursday were “stronger” than during previous strikes in recent years.

Sixth form colleges are responsible for the setting of appropriate pay for their workforce and for managing their own industrial relations Department for Education spokesperson

He said: “It’s no wonder because people are bitter at being left on the shelf.”

Addressing the rally, Mr Blackie warned of a “two-tier” sixth form sector and possible staff shortages in non-academy colleges due to pay differences.

He said: “So we need to win this fight and we can win this fight.

“We’ve got days of action next week as well, two days of action. We are planning – if need be – to do more beyond that.

“The Government should worry about us. Small as we are, we’re actually showing it’s possible to fight back.”

The Government said sixth form colleges are responsible for setting their staff’s pay.

But the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) is seeking a judicial review of the Government’s decision to give funding to schools for the 5.5% pay rise for teachers, but not to colleges.

Bill Watkin, chief executive of the SFCA, said: “College staff and students are suffering because of this illogical and, we believe, unlawful decision.

“We do not condone strike action in colleges, as this further disadvantages institutions that the Government has already disadvantaged, but we know NEU shares our determination to see college staff and students get a fair deal from the Government on this issue”.

A DfE spokesperson said: “Ensuring people have the skills they need for the future is crucial to this Government’s number one mission to grow the economy.

“We recognise the vital role that further education, including sixth form colleges, play in this.

“Sixth form colleges are responsible for the setting of appropriate pay for their workforce and for managing their own industrial relations.

“The October Budget provided an additional £300 million revenue funding for further education to ensure young people are developing the skills this country needs.

“The department will set out in due course how this funding will be distributed.”