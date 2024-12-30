National Lottery creates more than one millionaire per day in 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The National Lottery created 383 millionaires in 2024 – more than one millionaire each day.

In total, the winners shared £848 million between them, the National Lottery said, while 2024 marked the milestone of £50 billion raised for good causes.

An average of 70 high-tier prizes were paid out each month, with a total of 846 prizes worth £50,000 or more won by participants.

This year also included the UK’s third biggest-ever win, a £177 million EuroMillions jackpot won by an anonymous ticket-holder in the draw on November 26.

Richard and Debbie Nuttall, from Lancashire, also discovered they had won a £61 million EuroMillions jackpot while on holiday in Fuerteventura in January.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said players still have the chance to win big in 2024, with 10 new millionaires set to be made in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on New Year’s Eve.

He said: “What an amazing year it’s been. We’ve been incredibly busy this year paying out hundreds of prizes and transforming 383 lucky National Lottery ticket-holders into millionaires.

“There’s nothing quite like the joy of witnessing our winners’ expressions as we deliver their incredible wins.

“Every day, whether it’s celebrating our winners or supporting good causes, National Lottery players are helping to make a real difference to people’s lives across the nation – and it’s all thanks to that little pink ticket.

“The team loves supporting our big winners and we look forward to meeting the 10 new millionaires from our big New Year’s Eve EuroMillions draw.”

Crunching the numbers on 2024’s winners, the National Lottery said builders were the luckiest profession, with health service workers coming in second. Geminis were the luckiest star sign, followed by Cancers and then Libras.

In terms of numbers, 11 was the luckiest, appearing 16 times, followed by 48, 25, 19 and 3. The least drawn balls were 55, 30 and 46.