UK ticket-holder becomes third biggest National Lottery winner with £177m payout
National Lottery operator Allwyn confirmed the win from the draw on November 26.
A UK ticket-holder has become the third biggest National Lottery winner of all time after receiving a £177 million jackpot.
The single ticket-holder, who has chosen to remain anonymous, came forward to claim the EuroMillions jackpot after the draw on Tuesday November 26.
National Lottery operator Allwyn confirmed on Tuesday that it had paid £177,033,699.20 to the winner.
The winner is now wealthier than Dua Lipa, who is worth an estimated £104 million, and Michael Buble, worth around £63 million.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “We’re absolutely over the moon that this life-changing EuroMillions jackpot prize has been paid.
“The possibilities with this kind of money are endless, and what an excellent time to win such a prize – right before Christmas. They could certainly make this year’s holiday period extra special, perhaps by seeking out some winter sun or a festive shopping trip to New York to celebrate.
“Whatever this winner decides to do with their winnings, our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process so they can start enjoying their win as soon as possible.”
On July 19 2022, an anonymous UK ticket-holder scooped the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million.
The latest winner is just behind Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, who won a then record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10 2022.