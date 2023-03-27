Heritage sites to be preserved with millions in National Lottery funding

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Popular heritage sites across the UK have been granted a total of more than £24 million in National Lottery funding to help preserve them for the future.

Projects stretching from Penzance to John O’Groats and across Wales and Northern Ireland are among those that will benefit.

It comes as the National Lottery Heritage Fund launches its new 10-year strategy which aims to invest £3.6 billion in heritage with a “focus on place-based investment, partnerships and sustainability”.

Among the projects is a funding application worth nearly £5 million by Crystal Palace Park in south-east London.

The funds will help advance the park’s regeneration plan which includes restoration work to the Tidal Lakes, a new dinosaur-themed playground and an information centre.

The park is on the Heritage At High-Risk Register partly due to the condition of the dinosaurs which have stood there for nearly 170 years.

Eilish McGuinness, chief executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Crystal Palace Park embodies the joy of heritage, from its nature walks and unique dinosaurs to the kaleidoscope of sporting and cultural activities held in its magnificent grounds.

“It’s as important to local communities as its history is significant internationally.

“We’re delighted that thanks to players of the National Lottery, we can save much-loved heritage like the Crystal Palace Park all over the UK and create benefits for people, places and our natural environment.

“In 1852, Crystal Palace Park was designed to impress, educate, entertain and inspire. Our funding will help ensure that it continues to do just that for generations to come.”

In Penzance in Cornwall, the Gardeners’ House has received more than £2 million to repurpose a historic stable block to create a new green community hub.

In Scotland, John O’Groats Mill will receive almost £1.6 million for restoration so it can engage with the community to help provide opportunities in the surrounding area.

Hilden Mill School in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, will be granted more than £800,000 to transform its disused building into a tearoom and childcare facilities for families in the city.

The Trinity Centre in Cardiff receives £892,000 to help fund improvements to the charity’s base so it can better support work being done by 24 groups.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund said all investment decisions in its 10-year plan will be based on four principles: saving heritage, protecting the environment, inclusion, access and participation, and organisational sustainability.