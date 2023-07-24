Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bars of gold located after National Party makes complaint to authorities

The gold reserves are estimated to be worth 400,000 euro.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Monday 24 July 2023 17:41
(Brian Lawless/PA)
(Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Archive)

Garda inquiries are being carried out into claims that gold was taken from the reserves of the National Party in Ireland.

It is understood that bars of gold have been located by Irish police, roughly estimated to be worth 400,000 euro.

Party leader Justin Barrett said on Monday that “a considerable quantity in gold” had been removed from the party’s vault in Dublin and that An Garda Siochana had been contacted.

The party said the gold reserve was intended for a “mishap, or more particularly, a collapse in the value of fiat currency”.

The National Party is a Eurosceptic, anti-abortion party which has no representatives in the Irish parliament.

Recommended

It is understood that inquiries are being carried out into who owns the gold.

In a statement, An Garda Siochana said it does not comment on third-party statements or named individuals.

“An Garda Siochana is carrying out inquiries into an allegation of theft from a premises in Dublin 4,” it added.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in