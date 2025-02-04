Kate joins youngsters on school bus to National Portrait Gallery for art trail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales took a school bus to the National Portrait Gallery with a group of young children and joined them on an interactive trail exploring their emotions through paintings.

Kate adopted the role of a surrogate mum and held hands with some of the four and five-year-olds as she stepped off the minibus with the reception class pupils, and walked into the popular arts attraction.

She became buddies with one little girl, Grace, aged five, during the bus ride from All Souls Church of England Primary School in Fitzrovia, central London, and the pair teamed up throughout the visit.

The 13 children were taken on the magical Bobeam Tree Trail based on the new Shaping Us Framework, published by Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and aimed at increasing awareness and understanding of society’s social and emotional skills.

Kate wrote the foreword for a report published to mark the launch of the framework, and described how modern life was leaving many feeling “isolated and vulnerable” during troubled periods, resulting in “poor mental health, addiction and abuse” that was “devastating” for those affected and society.

The solution was to “develop and nurture” the social and emotional skills we all possess from the moment we are born which are the “bedrock of any healthy, happy society”, but this must be a priority if we are to “thrive”.