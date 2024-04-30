Art Fund Museum Of The Year shortlist announced

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A five-strong group of museums across the UK that have put “communities at their heart” have been shortlisted for the Museum Of The Year award.

The Craven Museum in North Yorkshire, the Dundee Contemporary Arts, and the National Portrait Gallery in London are among those nominated for the world’s largest museum prize.

The Manchester Museum and the Young Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London – which was reopened last July by the Princess of Wales – make up the list for the Art Fund award.

Organisers said the finalists were recognised for having inspiring projects from autumn 2022 to winter 2023, with a “particular focus on community engagement, sustainable ways of working, and demonstration of ambition”.

The winning museum will be announced during a ceremony at the National Gallery on July 10 and will receive a £120,000 prize – while £15,000 will be given to each of the four other finalists.

The Craven Museum, embedded in Skipton Town Hall, encompasses archaeology, textiles, fine art, literature and social history from pre-history to present day.

While Dundee Contemporary Arts is one of Scotland’s foremost contemporary arts organisations featuring two art galleries, a two-screen cinema and a print studio.

The Manchester Museum reopened in February 2023 following an extensive renovation and holds around four and a half million objects from natural sciences and human cultures.

The National Portrait Gallery – which reopened in June 2023 following a three-year renovation project – tells the story of the UK through six centuries of portraiture; while the Young V&A was created with and for children and young people, with spaces to imagine, play and design.

Art Fund director Jenny Waldman said on behalf of the judges: “The shortlisted museums for this year’s Art Fund Museum Of The Year prize are shining examples of the impact museums are making locally and nationally.

“Each of our finalists truly has something for everyone and all have community at the very heart of their programming.

“Their commitment to innovative partnerships whilst operating within an extremely challenging funding environment is incredible, and I’m so pleased to see the way they support and centre young people through their work.

“Across a wide range of size and scale, these organisations are all real leaders in their field.”

The judging panel includes broadcaster Vick Hope, artist Tania Kovats, former director-general of National Galleries of Scotland Sir John Leighton and the finance director of Historic Royal Palaces Anupam Ganguli.

The panel will visit each of the finalists to inform their decision-making, while each museum will make the most of being shortlisted over the summer through events and activities for new and current visitors.

Last year, Glasgow’s The Burrell Collection was named as Museum Of The Year.