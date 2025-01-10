Giant sculpture inspired by the sun to go on display at National Trust properties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A giant sculpture inspired by the sun is to go on display at National Trust locations this year.

Helios, named after the ancient Greek mythological god who personified the sun, is by acclaimed artist Luke Jerram.

It is Jerram’s latest astronomical artwork, following his sculptures Museum Of The Moon, Gaia, and Mars.

The piece was co-commissioned by the National Trust and will be displayed at locations in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2025.

Measuring seven metres in diameter, Helios features solar imagery, sunlight and a surround sound composition including Nasa recordings of the sun by Duncan Speakman and Sarah Anderson.

On Friday, the sculpture was unveiled in the Georgian Ball Room at Bath Assembly Rooms, where people including Charles Dickens and Jane Austen have viewed art and performances over the decades.

Jerram said: “We all know that it is very dangerous to look directly at the sun, as it can damage our eyesight.

“Helios provides a safe opportunity for the public to get up close to, and inspect, its extraordinarily detailed surface including sunspots, spicules and filaments.

“The Northern Lights are one of the greatest wonders and displays of art in the natural world.

“I’ve incorporated the source of the solar flares which caused this phenomenon to be visible over the UK in May 2024.

“I hope that the soundscape, lighting and sheer scale of Helios will combine to make an extraordinary and uplifting experience for the public and I cannot wait to see it showcased in some of the most wonderful locations around England, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

The piece has an approximate scale of 1:200 million, with each centimetre of the internally lit spherical structure representing 200km of the sun’s surface.

Visitors will be able to experience Helios at the Assembly Rooms in Bath, Somerset, on dates between January 11 to February 23.

Helios is then to be installed at locations including Fountains Abbey in North Yorkshire and Kedleston Hall in Derbyshire, where it will be a focal point for Diwali celebrations.

The piece will be displayed for free for the opening weekend in Bath, and later in Coventry and Lewisham, to ensure as many people as possible can experience it, the National Trust said.

John Orna-Ornstein, director of access and conservation at the charity, said: “Helios provides a simple and bold way to connect the public to the National Trust’s ambitions for the coming 10 years, heralded in its new strategy.

“It will provide a dramatic focal point for specifically created events and programming, as we seek to engage more people with the benefits of experiencing nature and culture.

“We will be showcasing the installation alongside our partners, local councils and others we work with, to ensure that more people than ever can connect with, and be inspired by, great works of art.”

Helios has been co-commissioned by the National Trust, Cork Midsummer Festival, Liverpool Cathedral, Old Royal Naval College and University College London.

Its title comes from Helios, the ancient Greek god who drove a four-horse chariot across the sky each day, giving the earth its hours and seasons.

The imagery for the piece has been compiled using photographs of the Sun provided by Dr Stuart Green, and Nasa observations, with guidance from solar scientist Professor Lucie Green of University College London.

Tom Boden, general manager for Bath Assembly Rooms said: “It’s an enormous honour to be the launch venue.

“Luke’s artworks are visually stunning and a fantastic conversation starter for some of the really pressing issues affecting society today.

“It feels timely that we are able to bring Helios to Bath, when we are about to embark on an ambitious project for the Assembly Rooms, that will reaffirm its key role as a place of connection.

“I can’t wait for visitors to immerse themselves in this sensory experience.

“The diversity of other locations Helios will be installed at will mean that every time someone witnesses it, they will have a totally different but no less inspiring experience.”

All tour dates and locations for Helios will be announced on the National Trust website.