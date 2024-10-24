Jenrick says Nato countries should raise defence spending to 3% of GDP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick has said all Nato countries should up their defence spending to 3% of GDP.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Mr Jenrick said: “Peace comes through strength. To deter a Russian invasion of Nato, we must spend 3% of GDP on defence and make that the new Nato standard for all member states.

“We must prepare for an American pivot to the Indo-Pacific to contain China, which means the UK and Europe stepping up to defend against Russian belligerence. The age of freeloading has come to an end.”

Mr Jenrick also said the West should reduce its dependency on China and prepare for China to invade Taiwan “within three years”.

The former immigration minister has also said he wants to get rid of the Climate Change Act, Equality Act and Human Rights Act and instead introduce a “Great Reform Act” if he becomes Prime Minister.

Mr Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch were confirmed as the final two candidates in the race to replace Rishi Sunak earlier this month, after James Cleverly failed to make it through the last round of MP voting in a surprise result.

They are hoping to secure the support of Conservative Party members in the final ballot of the leadership contest.

The result will be announced on November 2.