Keir Starmer to thank UK troops at Nato base in Estonia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey will visit British troops deployed near the Russian border and stress Labour’s commitment to Nato on a visit to Estonia.

They will thank the servicemen and women for their “courage, integrity, loyalty and professionalism” and wish them a happy Christmas.

The Labour leader will also use his visit to the Nato base to warn that the West must not lose sight of Moscow’s threat to Europe.

Sir Keir, who polls suggest is on track to enter No 10 after next year’s general election, will pledge that a Government led by him would reinforce Nato allies neighbouring Russia, and would ensure the UK plays a leading role in defending the High North and other regions seeing increased Russian aggression.

As the war in Ukraine grinds on, he will signal Labour’s readiness to back further support for its resistance against Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Sir Keir and Mr Healey will praise British military personnel for helping to protect Nato’s eastern flank.

The pair will observe military exercises at the base in Estonia, which shares a 182-mile border with Russia, before joining troops in the canteen over lunch.

Ahead of the visit, Mr Healey said: “Serving in our Armed Forces is the ultimate public service. Our troops embody the values of courage, integrity, loyalty and professionalism that the British people most admire. They make Britain – and Labour – proud, not only at Christmas but throughout the year.

“On backing Nato allies on the Russian border and military support to Ukraine since the illegal invasion began, the Government has had – and will continue to have – our fullest Labour support.

“We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes to win. We stand ready to back further assistance to Ukraine and our Nato allies like Estonia.”

Amid signs of war fatigue among Ukraine’s Western allies, Labour has heaped pressure on Rishi Sunak’s Government to reveal the UK’s plans for future military aid for Ukraine.

The UK gave £4.6 billion of military aid across 2022 and 2023.