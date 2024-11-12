T. rex launches Natural History Museum’s sustainable Christmas jumper
The museum first launched its jumper with the big dinosaur’s help in 2021.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Natural History Museum has launched its sustainable 2024 Christmas jumper with the help of an animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex.
The move marks the launch of the museum’s festive knitwear and Christmas range, with this year’s jumper created using 100% sustainable organic cotton.
Pictures on Tuesday showed the festive carnivore being dressed in a Santa hat as well as a dino-sized Christmas knit.
Adam Farrar, director of commercial and visitor experience at the Natural History Museum, said: “The annual unveiling of our Christmas T. rex display has become a firm favourite amongst our audiences, and we are delighted to kick off festivities at the museum with our prehistoric pal.
“All proceeds from our Christmas range, including our Christmas knitwear, will continue to support our world-leading scientific research and public programming.”
The museum’s winter woolie collection has been created by notjust, an ethical clothing manufacturer based in Manchester.
Andrew Will, director at notjust clothing, said: “No challenge is too big for us and, with this T. rex-sized Christmas jumper, we think we’ve proved that point.
“We’re proud to be working with the Natural History Museum on this larger than life knit and have revelled in the challenge of making our biggest Christmas jumper yet using a sustainable yarn.”
The Natural History Museum first unveiled its Christmas jumper using the T. rex in 2021.