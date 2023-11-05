In Pictures: Nature puts on a show with sunshine highlighting autumn colours

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A combination of bright sunshine and autumn colours ensured a visual spectacle for those enjoying a Sunday morning walk.

Derwentwater in the Lake District was a magnet for photographers amateur and professional as they tried to capture the perfect reflection of the mountains and islands bedecked in seasonal hues.

At Conham River Park near Bristol, early risers were also treated to a spectacle as the sun’s rays pierced through the trees.

It was also a colourful view in Durham where weekend visitors could see the city’s cathedral at its best.

The Unesco world heritage site dominates the landscape above a canopy of trees in varying autumn shades.