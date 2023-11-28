NatWest launches board game to help educate people about scams

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NatWest customers will be given opportunities to play a family-friendly board game in branches, which could help educate people about scams and break taboos around family finances.

The All Mod Cons game will be available to play in selected branches from December 1.

It was created by a team of game developers in partnership with the bank’s fraud team. Players need to work their way around a board, dodging scams as they go.

The bank said research indicates that two-thirds (67%) of people would like to learn more about how scammers operate and the different types of scam, to help avoid falling victim.

According to research published by NatWest, Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year for scammers, with 17% of adults reporting that they receive more approaches by scammers around the festive season.

Stuart Skinner, a fraud expert from NatWest, commissioned the game after the bank’s own data showed an increase in the number of scams that customers were being targeted with.

He said: “The festive season is a time to spend with family having fun, but the fun can quickly end if one of you is hit by a scam.

“Our All Mod Cons campaign has been created to help increase knowledge of scams by getting people talking and learning about them, which is a major step in combating them.”

Popular frauds include bogus emails and texts, impersonation scams, refund scams, crypto cons, purchase scams and romance fraud.

The board game also features in a Christmas ad-style video, starring presenter Jeff Brazier and his son Freddie.

Amidst the holiday hustle and financial pressures, it's important to have open conversations with your loved ones about recognising scams and staying vigilant against them TV presenter Jeff Brazier

The Braziers arrive to bring the festive spirit to a bored family and introduce the game, before events take a dark turn, as the reality of falling victim to fraud takes its toll on the players.

Jeff Brazier said: “Amidst the holiday hustle and financial pressures, it’s important to have open conversations with your loved ones about recognising scams and staying vigilant against them.”

NatWest took its survey research from two studies of 2,000 adults by OnePoll in September and October 2023.

NatWest says the game can be played at the following branches:

NatWest:

Angel, Islington (London)

Brighton Churchill Square, East Sussex

Bristol

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Cambridge

Preston, Lancashire

Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Sheffield City Centre, South Yorkshire

Basildon, Essex

Stratford City, Westfield (London)

Royal Bank of Scotland (part of the NatWest Group):

Glasgow City

Livingston

Ulster Bank (part of the NatWest Group)

Belfast City