In Pictures: The battle to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Here is a look back at the key events.
The ordeal of detained British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe may be a step closer to ending after her passport was returned, sparking hopes she will be freed by authorities in Iran.
Her MP Tulip Siddiq also tweeted that a British negotiating team is in Tehran.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 on charges of plotting to overthrow the government during a visit to her parents with her young daughter Gabriella – allegations she has always denied.
Here is a look back at key events over the past six years.
During her detention, family and friends in the UK have long campaigned for her freedom.
Mr Ratcliffe has gone on hunger strikes as part of the campaigns to raise awareness of his family’s plight.
The mother-of-one has scarcely seen her daughter throughout her ordeal. After three years with her grandparents, Gabriella, then aged five, was allowed to return to her father in the UK in October 2019.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.