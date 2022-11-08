Former Nazareth frontman dies aged 76
Dan McCafferty died on Tuesday, his former bandmate Pete Agnew said.
Scottish hard-rock legend Dan McCafferty has died at the age of 76.
He was best known as the lead singer of the band Nazareth, of which he was a member from 1968 until 2013, when he retired from touring.
Bassist Pete Agnew paid tribute to McCafferty on the band’s Facebook page on Tuesday.
He said: “Dan died at 12.40. This is the saddest announcement I have ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived.
“Too upset to say anything more at this time.”
In 2013, McCafferty announced his retirement from live shows due to his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) worsening and a burst stomach ulcer.
Shortly after this, he said he would still be able to record music in the studio.
He is survived by his wife, Maryann and two children.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.