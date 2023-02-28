Four arrested in NCA migrant smuggling investigation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four men suspected of smuggling migrants into the UK in boats from Belgium have been arrested.

Two Albanian nationals, aged 44 and 48, were detained in Nottingham on Tuesday morning, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

A 46-year-old Irish man was also arrested in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, as well as a 51-year-old Albanian in Hove, east Sussex.

These arrests follow an extensive investigation into individuals who we believe were involved in a number of migrant crossings from Belgium to the Kent coast in 2022

The men are facing allegations they are part of a gang organising people smuggling from the UK to Europe, including a number of crossings last year.

It is alleged they have been involved in acquiring dinghies and using them to travel to Belgium to collect migrants before landing in Margate, Kent.

The latest operation is linked to two arrests in Belgium in October last year where two men, one from Basingstoke and one from Leicester, were detained on suspicion of people smuggling offences as they arrived on the coast near Nieuwpoort at 4.30am.

Twelve migrants, including a child, all believed to be Albanian nationals, were also taken into custody by the Belgian authorities.

NCA branch commander Colin Williams said: “These arrests follow an extensive investigation into individuals who we believe were involved in a number of migrant crossings from Belgium to the Kent coast in 2022.

“Tackling people smuggling continues to be a priority for the NCA as we target and disrupt organised crime groups at every step of the route.”