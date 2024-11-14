‘Major supplier’ of boats for Channel migrant crossings arrested in Amsterdam

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man suspected of being a “major supplier” of boats for people smugglers operating the English Channel migrant crossings has been arrested.

The 44-year-old Turkish man was detained at Schipol Airport in Amsterdam on Wednesday after a joint investigation by Dutch and Belgian authorities and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

The man is suspected of shipping dinghies and engines from Turkey and storing them in Germany, before they are moved to northern France for crossings, an NCA spokesman said.

The man is facing extradition to Belgium over charges of human smuggling, the spokesman added.

We will relentlessly pursue the criminal smuggling gangs making millions out of small boat crossings that undermine our border security and put lives at risk Yvette Cooper

The NCA director general in operations, Rob Jones, said: “We suspect that this individual is a major supplier of boats and engines to the smugglers operating in Belgium and northern France.

“The types of vessels and engines we see used in making these crossings are highly dangerous and completely unfit for open water.

“At least 50 people are known to have died this year as a result. There is no legitimate use for them.”

So far this year more than 32,000 people have arrived in the UK having made the journey across the English Channel by boat, according to Home Office figures.

The operation comes as the NCA is leading around 70 live investigations into organised immigration crime or human trafficking, according to the agency.

The arrest of the suspected boat supplier was carried out through a Europol Operational Task Force and partners.

A spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office of West-Flanders said international cooperation is “crucial in the fight against human smuggling”.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper added: “We will relentlessly pursue the criminal smuggling gangs making millions out of small boat crossings that undermine our border security and put lives at risk.

“This major investigation shows how important it is for our crime-fighting agencies to be working hand in glove with our international partners to get results.”