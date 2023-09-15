Jump to content

Former NCA director-general appointed investigator in Daniel Khalife case

Khalife, 21, allegedly escaped from HMP Wandsworth by strapping himself to a food delivery vehicle.

Harry Stedman
Friday 15 September 2023 10:52
Khalife was arrested in West London after several days on the run (Met Police/PA)
Khalife was arrested in West London after several days on the run (Met Police/PA)
(PA Wire)

A former director-general of the National Crime Agency has been appointed as the investigator into the prison escape of Daniel Khalife.

Keith Bristow QPM served as the first head of the agency from 2013 to 2016 after spending five years as chief constable of Warwickshire Police.

Khalife, 21, was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday after allegedly escaping from HMP Wandsworth on September 6 by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry.

He was arrested on a canal towpath in west London on Saturday after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said an independent investigation will seek to identify shortcomings and ensure lessons are learned to help prevent similar incidents.

It will consider a range of factors, including whether relevant protocols were in place at HMP Wandsworth when the escape happened and how Khalife was given access to materials that might have facilitated it.

Staffing levels and an assessment of relevant security measures, such as checks relating to the lorry, will also be scrutinised before findings and recommendations are provided.

The report on the investigation will be submitted to the Lord Chancellor and permanent secretary at the MoJ.

