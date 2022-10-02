Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

UK’s monkeypox situation ‘very positive’ as cases continue to fall, says expert

Professor Neil Ferguson said vaccination and behavioural changes were likely responsible for falling infections.

Benjamin Cooper
Sunday 02 October 2022 02:49
The monkeypox situation in the UK is looking “very positive” as cases continue to fall, according to one of the country’s top infectious disease experts (Parliament TV/PA)
The monkeypox situation in the UK is looking “very positive” as cases continue to fall, according to one of the country’s top infectious disease experts (Parliament TV/PA)
(PA Media)

The monkeypox situation in the UK is looking “very positive” as cases continue to fall, according to one of the country’s top infectious disease experts.

Professor Neil Ferguson said vaccination and behavioural changes were likely responsible for falling infections.

He told the BBC: “We’re not completely sure of exactly why. Vaccination started to be rolled out so that probably had some effect – but it doesn’t explain it all.

“The most likely hypothesis is that there was quite a big change in behaviour in the most affected community, namely men who have sex with men.”

The Imperial College London academic, whose data was instrumental to the UK going into the first Covid lockdown in March 2020, also told the broadcaster the situation was now “very positive”.

Recommended

The disease traditionally confined to parts of Africa first came to public attention in the UK in early May when cases began occurring here.

There was a peak of 60 cases per day in mid-July.

In early September there were fewer than 15 cases per day on average.

We have to be alert to the possibility that once case numbers are much lower and maybe people are less vigilant, then we could start to see a resurgence

Prof Neil Ferguson

As of September 26, there were 3,485 confirmed and 150 highly probable cases of monkeypox in the UK.

Prof Ferguson, a member of the Government’s Sage scientific advisory panel, warned against complacency against the disease.

“We have to be alert to the possibility that once case numbers are much lower and maybe people are less vigilant, then we could start to see a resurgence,” he told the BBC.

Those most at risk from monkeypox will be offered second doses of the vaccine, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said recently.

Sexual health clinics will continue to prioritise offering first doses to those at highest risk.

Some clinics will offer eligible people a second dose, which the UKHSA said should provide longer-term protection.

Modelling published on September 23 suggests vaccinating 25% of the groups most at risk could significantly reduce the risk of transmission.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) endorsed the UKHSA’s proposal to offer second doses to those at highest risk.

There are no current plans to widen the offer of vaccination beyond the existing priority cohorts, but the decision will be kept under review.

Those that are eligible for vaccination will be called by the NHS.

Recommended

Second doses will be offered from around two or three months after the first dose.

As of September 20, more than 45,000 people have received a dose of the vaccine, including over 40,000 gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in