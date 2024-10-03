King sends condolences to people of Nepal after deadly flooding and landslides

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The King has sent a message of condolence to the president of Nepal after major flooding and landslides left more than 200 people dead.

Rescuers are continuing to search for the missing after two days of intense rainfall hit the valley around the capital, Kathmandu, over the weekend.

Charles said he and the Queen were “heartbroken” at the “devastating effects” on the Himalayan nation, and that the UK stands ready to help President Ram Chandra Poudel support those in need.

The disaster came just ahead of the country’s biggest festival Dasain, which begins on Thursday, when people return home to celebrate with their families.

The King said: “My wife and I were heartbroken to see the devastating effects of flooding and landslides in Nepal over the weekend.

“Many in the United Kingdom have strong, deep and personal ties to Nepal, not least through the Gurkhas and their outstanding contribution to the British Army.

“Together with the British public, we send our deepest condolences to those who have so tragically lost their loved ones, and who continue to be affected.

“As always, the United Kingdom stands ready to help you support those most in need.

“As many in Nepal begin to mark important festivals, I particularly hope that families might still be able to come together, even at such an incredibly difficult time.”

The message was signed Charles R.