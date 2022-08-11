Jump to content
Disney surpasses streaming rival Netflix on total subscribers for first time

The franchise now maintains a 221 million total subscriptions across its streaming offerings.

Mike Bedigan
Thursday 11 August 2022 01:04
Disney surpasses streaming rival Netflix on total subscribers for first time (Sean Dempsey/PA)
(PA Archive)

Disney has surpassed streaming rival Netflix in the total number of subscribers for the first time, the company’s Q3 reports show.

Having gained 14.4 million subscribers to its Disney+ the franchise now maintains a 221 million total subscriptions across its streaming offerings.

This is compared to Netlfix’s reported 220.67 million total global subscribers.

It is the first time any competitor has passed the streaming giant on the number of total subscribers.

It is the first time any competitor has passed streaming giant Netflix on the number of total subscribers (Nick Ansell/PA)
“We had an excellent quarter, with our world-class creative and business teams powering outstanding performance at our domestic theme parks, big increases in live-sports viewership, and significant subscriber growth at our streaming services,” said Disney chief executive Bob Chapek.

“With 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers added in the fiscal third quarter, we now have 221 million total subscriptions across our streaming offerings.

“We continue to transform entertainment as we near our second century, with compelling new storytelling across our many platforms and unique immersive physical experiences that exceed guest expectations, all of which are reflected in our strong operating results this quarter.”

