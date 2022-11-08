Jump to content

Heartstopper named readers’ favourite at Books Are My Bag awards

The LGBT coming-of-age tale was among the list of winning works.

Alexgr
Tuesday 08 November 2022 20:00
Alice Oseman (Rega Photography/PA)
Alice Oseman (Rega Photography/PA)

The graphic novel that served as the source material for hit Netflix series Heartstopper has been named readers’ favourite at the Books Are My Bag Readers Awards.

Alice Oseman’s story triumphed in the Readers’ Choice category, where the winner is crowned exclusively by fans, at an awards ceremony at Foyles Charing Cross Road in London.

The book, an LGBT coming-of-age tale, has sold more than one million print copies and was adapted by Netflix into a series starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

After the show launched in April, it developed a large fan base and reached the streaming service’s top 10 list in 54 countries, before being renewed for a second and third series.

Oseman said: “Thank you so much everyone for voting for Heartstopper as the Readers’ Choice.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been involved in the journey of Heartstopper over the years.

“It’s been such an amazing year for Heartstopper, so this award really means a lot.”

After crowd-funding a limited print run edition, in which Oseman met her funding goal in less than two hours, she published Heartstopper Volume One in spring 2019 with Hachette Children’s Group.

This was followed by Volume Two in July of the same year.

Since then, Hachette Children’s Group has published two further volumes and a colouring book.

Organisers said 2022 had been an “exceptionally strong year for LGBTQ+ authors and books” with The Transgender Issue by Shon Faye winning the Non-Fiction award.

Erik J Brown’s debut All That’s Left In The World, which blends a queer love story with a post-apocalyptic thriller, also took home the YA Fiction award.

Juno Dawson’s Her Majesty’s Royal Coven, which follows a top-secret government department of witches, won the Fiction award.

Elsewhere Lemn Sissay’s The Fire People, a collection of British black and Asian poetry, won in the Poetry category.

The Children’s Fiction award went to Loki: A Bad God’s Guide To Being Good by Louie Stowell, the diary of the Norse trickster god.

The awards, now in their seventh year, feature shortlists curated by booksellers, and winners chosen by readers.

