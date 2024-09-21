In Pictures: Veterans watch as paratroopers leap to mark the Battle of Arnhem

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Veterans were joined by royalty in the Netherlands at the 80th anniversary of a key battle in the Allies’ move to liberate Europe from Nazi rule.

The event commemorated the anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem, part of Operation Market Garden, a manoeuvre intended to create a route for the Allied forces into northern Germany in September 1944.

While the operation succeeded in capturing the Dutch cities of Eindhoven and Nijmegen, it failed in its key objective – securing the bridge over the Rhine at Arnhem.

Modern-day paratroopers from several Nato countries imitated the actions of their predecessors in taking a leap.

Further events are planned for Sunday in remembrance of Operation Market Garden.

On Saturday, King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands was present to honour the veterans and lay a wreath to the fallen.