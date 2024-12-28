Rail disruption warning following theft of high-voltage cable worth £100,000

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Trains will be disrupted after more than £100,000 worth of high-voltage power cable was stolen by thieves.

Network Rail has warned passengers to expect disruption between Chorley and Bolton on Sunday, with services to Preston also affected while workers replace the cable and retest the system.

Engineers discovered that the cable was missing when they arrived to carry out work in Lostock, Bolton, over the Christmas period.

The cable provides power to the overhead line equipment, which in turn powers electric trains across the tracks.

The theft was carried out just one week before the line was due to be energised for the first time, on New Year’s Day.

We are working closely with the British Transport Police to provide additional security measures and to find and prosecute those accountable Christian Irwin, Network Rail

It comes as part of work to electrify the line between Wigan and Bolton, which began in 2022.

Christian Irwin, Network Rail’s capital delivery director, apologised for the disruption.

“I am very sorry to passengers who will be impacted by the rail closure between Chorley and Bolton on Sunday,” he said.

“It is extremely frustrating for this crime to take place so close to the energisation of the line.

“Our teams have been working very hard to deliver this upgrade for passengers over several years including over this Christmas period.

“We are working closely with the British Transport Police to provide additional security measures and to find and prosecute those accountable.”

Passengers have been advised to check the National Rail website or with their train operator to find out what the closure means for their journey.

Network Rail also warned passengers to take extra care as electrified routes have a deadly 25,000 volts running through them.