Electronic kiosks to replace hand signals to stop trains on remote line

There are around 135 stations on Britain’s railways where low demand means passengers are required to request that trains stop.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 29 December 2021 12:15
The new system will mean passengers no longer have to wave down train drivers to stop (Danny Lawson/PA)
The new system will mean passengers no longer have to wave down train drivers to stop (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Passengers at some of the UK’s most isolated railway stations will soon no longer need to wave down train drivers after a new system is installed.

Travellers at eight stations in the Scottish Highlands will be required to press a button at an electronic kiosk rather than use hand signals to request that the next train stops to let them board, Network Rail said.

The kiosks are linked to train drivers’ cabs by radio.

The new system will be used at Scotscalder, Altnabreac, Kinbrace, Kildonan, Dunrobin Castle, Rogart, Invershin and Culrain stations from summer 2022.

They are all on the Far North Line, which is the UK’s most northerly rail line.

Recommended

The kiosks will be installed at eight stations on the Far North Line (Network Rail/PA)

The kiosks are part of a wider £5 million package of improvements to the line’s radio signalling system, boosting the reliability of communications.

Network Rail development manager Cara Healy said: “Enhancing the radio network will make the experience of using request stop stations more straightforward and will cater for the increased number of tourists visiting the area, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are working through the winter to get this equipment ready to go live ahead of the busier summer months.

“This new system will make it easier to use some of the most remote stations on our network and hopefully help encourage more people to travel into the Highlands to walk, climb, cycle and sightsee.”

There are around 135 stations on Britain’s railways where low demand means passengers are required to request that trains stop.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in