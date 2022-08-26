Jump to content
Two men appear in court charged with directing terrorism

The pair were arrested as part of a long-running operation targeting the New IRA.

Jonathan McCambridge
Friday 26 August 2022 11:36
The two men appeared via videolink at Laganside Courts in Belfast on Friday morning (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Archive)

Two men charged with terrorism offences as part of an investigation into dissident group the New IRA have been remanded in custody.

Gary Gerard MacNally, 62, a decorator from Barnfield Grange in Lisburn, Co Antrim, and unemployed Joseph Donnelly, 51, from Westrock Drive in Belfast, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Friday morning.

Both men are accused of belonging or professing to belonging to a proscribed organisation, directing a terrorist organisation and preparating terrorist acts.

A detective chief inspector appeared in court to connect the men to the charges.

The officer said part of the evidence involves audio dating from August 2020.

Neither man replied when asked if they understand the charges.

The alleged offences occurred between December 31 2019 and August 24 this year and included directing the activities of the Irish Republican Army and attending meetings in the vicinity of Whiterock Leisure Centre in Belfast with the intention of committing acts of terrorism, the court was told.

No application was made for bail and the men were remanded in custody to appear in court again on September 23.

The pair were among four men arrested in west Belfast earlier this week as part of a long-running operation by the police and MI5, targeting the so-called New IRA.

The two others have been reported to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

