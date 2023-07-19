Labour figures gather for funeral of former general secretary Margaret McDonagh

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer has joined mourners in London for the funeral of Margaret McDonagh, Labour’s first female general secretary.

Baroness McDonagh died in June aged 61 and was hailed for her key role in Labour’s 1997 landslide election victory.

Her sister Siobhain McDonagh is the current Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden in south London.

Figures from across the party gathered for the service, including former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

Other faces from the New Labour era, including Lord Mandelson, attended the Mass at St Boniface RC Church in Mitcham, alongside current shadow cabinet members including Emily Thornberry, Yvette Cooper, Ed Miliband and David Lammy.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was also in attendance.