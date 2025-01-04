King ‘deeply saddened’ by death of royal nanny’s stepson in New Orleans attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The King is said to be deeply saddened by the death of the stepson of Prince William and Prince Harry’s former nanny in a New Year’s Day vehicle attack in New Orleans.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they were supporting the family of Edward Pettifer, 31, of Chelsea, who was killed in the attack in Bourbon Street, Louisiana.

Authorities have confirmed 14 people died and at least 35 others were injured when the suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, allegedly ploughed a pick-up truck through crowds of New Year revellers.

It is understood the King was made aware of Mr Pettifer’s death through official channels, was deeply saddened, and had been in touch with the family to share personal condolences.

The Telegraph reported that Mr Pettifer was the stepson of Prince William and Prince Harry’s former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke, also known as Alexandra Pettifer.

Mr Pettifer was the eldest son of Charles Pettifer, a former Coldstream Guards officer, and Camilla Wyatt, the daughter of a racehorse breeder, according to the newspaper.

His half brother, Tom, who is a godson to William, was a page boy at the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011.

The Prince of Wales is understood to have been made aware of Mr Pettifer’s death.

Jabbar, a 42-year-old Texan, allegedly got out of the vehicle and fired a gun before being shot by police.

Mr Pettifer’s family said in a statement: “The entire family are devastated at the tragic news of Ed‘s death in New Orleans. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew, and a friend to so many.

“We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack.

“We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private. Thank you.”

The New Orleans coroner gave Mr Pettifer’s preliminary cause of death as “blunt force injuries”.

The Met Police said family liaison officers are supporting Mr Pettifer’s family and helping them through the process of returning his body to the UK.

The Foreign Office also said it was supporting the victim’s family and was in contact with US authorities.

“Our hearts and prayers continue to go out to the victim’s families,” she said.

The attack took place in the city’s popular French Quarter at around 3.15am local time on New Year’s Day.

The New Orleans coroner said one of those killed remains unidentified with the others coming from the US – the youngest aged 18 and the oldest 63.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said at a press conference the victims and their families “matter” to the entire city.

It is believed the suspect acted alone.

The FBI confirmed an Islamic State flag was found inside the vehicle and explosive devices were discovered nearby.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said the attacker posted a video which indicated he was inspired by the so-called Islamic State group.

Condemnation of the terrorist incident came from countries including Britain, France, Germany and Mexico, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer saying on Wednesday: “The shockingly violent attack in New Orleans is horrific.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their families, the emergency responders and the people of the United States at this tragic time.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said consular officials in the US would be on hand to help any British nationals affected.