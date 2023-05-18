What the papers say – May 18

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Many of Thursday’s papers feature news from the US of an alleged car chase of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by “numerous photographers” which lasted two hours and described as “near catastrophic”.

The i and Metro lead with reports Harry and Meghan were subjected to a “relentless pursuit” after an awards ceremony in New York at 10pm on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says the Prime Minister has raised hopes for a pre-election tax cut.

While The Guardian says Rishi Sunak has been accused of being “out of touch” over the cost-of-living crisis.

The Daily Mail takes aim at the opposition leader, saying Sir Keir Starmer wants to reopen Brexit talks.

Water companies have apologised for pumping sewage into the nation’s rivers and promised the greatest infrastructure modernisation since the Victorian era, according to The Times.

Obese patients cost the NHS twice as much as those of healthy weight, The Daily Telegraph reports, citing “landmark research”.

The Financial Times writes that German carmakers are lobbying the European Commission to delay post-Brexit rules that threaten the industry.

The Daily Mirror features an exclusive interview with the 12-year-old son of fusilier Lee Rigby ahead of the 10-year anniversary of his father’s murder outside his barracks in Woolwich, South East London.

And the Daily Star says one in 10 people dip their sausage rolls in cups of tea.