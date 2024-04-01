Irish town ‘in state of shock’ after expat stabbed to death in New York

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Residents of an Irish town are in a “state of shock” after an expat was stabbed to death in New York.

The victim, named by New York police as Sarah McNally, 41, originally from Co Longford, is understood to have lived in the US for several years.

She died after being stabbed at a bar in New York City on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at the Ceili House Bar, in Maspeth in the Queens area, where Ms McNally is understood to have worked.

A man also suffered stab wounds in the incident.

In a statement, the New York Police Department spokesperson said an investigation remained ongoing.

“On Saturday March 30 2024, at approximately 1834 hours, police responded to a 911 call for an assault in progress at 69-56 Grand Avenue within the confines of the 104 Precinct,” they said.

“Upon arrival, police observed a 41-year-old-female with a stab wound to the neck and an unidentified male with a stab wound to the back and neck.”

They said the pair were taken to Elmhurst Hospital where Ms McNally was pronounced dead.

Longford District Council Cathaoirleach (chairman) Martin Monaghan told RTE that Ms McNally’s death has left the town of Longford “in a state of shock”.

“Sarah had moved to New York about 10 years ago where she would have been an integral part of Longford life before that, having worked in bars in Longford,” he said.

He described her family as “really, really decent Longford people”.

“It’s very cruel. People struggle to say the right words at this time and there’s little anyone can say to make things better for Sarah’s parents,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time and a tragedy away from home makes things an awful lot worse.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and stands ready to provide consular assistance.”