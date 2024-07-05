Jump to content

News outlet pre-recorded general election coverage before going off-air

The news journalist said the change had appeared ‘inevitable’ for ‘months, if not years’.

Charlotte McLaughlin
Friday 05 July 2024 18:25
Newly elected Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria Starmer are clapped in by staff (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Newly elected Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria Starmer are clapped in by staff (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A news outlet in New Zealand pre-recorded its UK general election coverage prior to going off air.

The last broadcasts of Newshub took place on Friday as the results came in across the UK, bringing a Labour landslide of more than 410 MPs.

Recording outside Downing Street, Newshub Europe correspondent, Lisette Reymer told her viewers: “The change has appeared inevitable for months, if not years.

“Today’s result was so predictable I was able to confidentially film this weeks in advance before flying home to New Zealand.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party won a huge majority, which had been forecasted by pollsters for months before the election was called by the former premier Rishi Sunak.

Warner Bros Discovery announced the closure of Newshub in April.

Presented by Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts, the news anchors gave an emotional goodbye to the programme, appearing tearful on air.

McRoberts told viewers: “Thank you for being our people, we’ve absolutely loved being yours.”

It will be replaced by ThreeNews, on the Three New Zealand channel, and will be produced by the media company Stuff with Hayes remaining as a main presenter.

News articles will be transferred to Stuff.co.nz and Newshub’s website will remain as this process continues.

