William and Kate ‘in awe’ of emergency responders helping those in New Zealand

The Prince and Princess of Wales have said their thoughts are with those affected by the devastating weather in New Zealand.

Cyclone Gabrielle has caused extensive flooding and landslides, and has claimed at least four lives.

Authorities said a weather station in the Hawke’s Bay region recorded three times more rain over Monday night than usually falls for the entire month of February, according to the Associated Press.

In a tweet, personally signed off by William and Kate, the couple said: “We are thinking of all the communities who have been affected by the devastating weather events in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“As ever, we are in awe of the valiant efforts of emergency responders risking their lives to help those in danger.”

They also included the words “Kia haumaru koutou katoa”, which translates as a wish for everyone to be safe.