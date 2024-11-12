Woman held in murder probe after man in his 60s dies following suspected assault

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A woman in her 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a suspected assault at a house in Newcastle, police have said.

Officers received a report of a disturbance at an address on Sceptre Place, Elswick at 6.30pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and a man in his 60s was found with serious injuries.

He died a short time later despite the efforts of paramedics, police said.

His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Northumbria Police have a woman in her 60s in custody on suspicion of murder while officers remain at the scene to carry out inquiries.

Contact us so that we can ascertain what took place and give the man’s family the answers they deserve Detective Inspector Mark Atherton, Northumbria Police

Detective Inspector Mark Atherton, of the force’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Firstly, our thoughts remain firmly with the family and loved ones of the man who has died.

“This is a tragic incident and we will offer them any support they need.

“We have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the man’s death and have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder.

“Whilst our inquiries are at an early stage we believe those involved to be known to each other.

“We would ask anyone with information, no matter how small you feel it may be, to contact us so that we can ascertain what took place and give the man’s family the answers they deserve.

“If you can assist, please get in touch.”