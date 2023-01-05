Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged with murder of fellow resident at care facility to appear in court

Rolando Torres-Pena was arrested at the scene and later charged with the 34-year-old’s murder.

Pa Reporters
Thursday 05 January 2023 06:42
A 21-year-old man is due to appear in court today charged with the murder of a fellow resident at an adult care facility in Newham, east London (Peter Byrne/PA)
A 21-year-old man is due to appear in court today charged with the murder of a fellow resident at an adult care facility in Newham, east London (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

A 21-year-old man is due to appear in court today charged with the murder of a fellow resident at an adult care facility in Newham, east London.

Rolando Torres-Pena was arrested at the mental health care centre on Glen Road early on Tuesday morning after police found another resident, a 34-year-old man, suffering from head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent post-mortem examination determined the cause of death as compression of the neck.

Torres-Pena was arrested at the scene and later charged with the 34-year-old’s murder.

Recommended

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in