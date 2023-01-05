Man charged with murder of fellow resident at care facility to appear in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 21-year-old man is due to appear in court today charged with the murder of a fellow resident at an adult care facility in Newham, east London.

Rolando Torres-Pena was arrested at the mental health care centre on Glen Road early on Tuesday morning after police found another resident, a 34-year-old man, suffering from head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent post-mortem examination determined the cause of death as compression of the neck.

Torres-Pena was arrested at the scene and later charged with the 34-year-old’s murder.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.