Boy, 15, fighting for his life after hit-and-run collision

The teenage boy was found in Prince Regent Lane, Newham, and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Jordan Reynolds
Tuesday 17 October 2023 22:08
(PA Archive)

A 15-year-old boy has been left fighting for his life after a hit-and-run crash in east London.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a car, happened in Prince Regent Lane, Newham, at about 2.20pm on Tuesday.

The teenage boy was taken to hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition. His next of kin are aware.

The driver of the car did not stop at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The car is believed to be a white Toyota Prius and police are working to trace it.

Road closures are in place.

Any witnesses or those with information or material that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 4150/17 Oct.

