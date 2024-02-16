Migrants found in back of lorry at Newhaven ferry port

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Migrants have been found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port in East Sussex, sparking a major response from emergency services.

Border Force and police are understood to be at the scene on Friday, while pictures show several ambulances in attendance.

The number of people discovered has not yet been confirmed. Some have been taken to hospital but no fatalities have been reported at this stage, the PA news agency understands.

Responding to media reports about the incident, Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, whose constituency includes Newhaven, said in a post on X: “Very concerned about these reports.

“From my office in Newhaven we can see lots of activity opposite at the port and thanks to the emergency services responding.”