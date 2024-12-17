Two men charged with murder of Karen Cummings
The accused will appear in court in Newry on Wednesday.
Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Co Down have charged two men with murder.
Karen Cummings, 40, was found unconscious at a house in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge on Saturday evening and died a short time later.
Police have said she suffered a head injury.
Two men will appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
A 32-year-old man is charged with murder.
A 42-year-old-man is charged with murder, firearms-related offences and handling stolen goods.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
Ms Cummings was a mother of two and had worked as a nurse.
Police in Northern Ireland have made tackling violence against women and girls a priority for the force following a series of murders in the region in recent years.