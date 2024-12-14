Twenty police officers injured in NI in less than 24 hours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Twenty police officers have been injured in less than 24 hours in Northern Ireland.

One officer who was hurt in a deliberate vehicle ramming in Co Armagh, has been involved in five similar incidents previously.

PSNI Superintendent Rosie Thompson revealed the toll of injuries on officers between Friday evening and Saturday morning, stating some had sustained serious injuries that required medical treatment.

Shockingly, one of the injured officers has been involved in five prior police vehicle rammings Superintendent Rosie Thompson

She said: “Two officers were injured as a result of a deliberate patrol vehicle ramming in the Concession Road area of Crossmaglen after a white VW Golf attempted to put the patrol car off the road.

“Shockingly, one of the injured officers has been involved in five prior police vehicle rammings.

“This latest report comes after the Police Service revealed a total of 58 police officers have been injured as a result of similar incidents this year.

“Both officers were left extremely shaken by what happened and were unable to remain on duty.

“The patrol vehicle is now not roadworthy – and the suspect vehicle has since been recovered in the south of Ireland with inquiries continuing”.

She said another officer is being treated for a serious thumb injury after being assaulted while responding to a disturbance in the Newry area.

Ms Thompson said: “He was also kicked by the suspect who has since been charged to appear before court.

“Another Newry-based officer sustained a suspected broken nose and his three colleagues were injured while responding to a domestic-related report in the Mountnorris area of South Armagh.

“These officers were spat at and sustained limb injuries when attempting to effect an arrest.

“Meanwhile, four officers sustained minor injuries across the Craigavon area whilst responding to two separate reports.

“In the Derrygonnelly area of Fermanagh, four officers were injured after a man became aggressive while being placed into a call van.”

She said another three officers in Londonderry were assaulted after stopping a man who was suspected of being involved in a previous assault.

Ms Thompson said: “While being arrested he violently kicked out at the officers – injuring them to their chest, chin and lower body.

“In the north Belfast area, officers were responding to a report of an assault at licensed premises when the suspect lunged towards an officer in an attempt to head-butt him – he also shouted offensive language.

“Officers were responding to a domestic-related report in the west Belfast area when an officer was struck to his chest.”

Assaults on police are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being part of the job Superintendent Rosie Thompson

The senior officer said the PSNI “will investigate these shameful and unacceptable attacks rigorously”.

She added: “These are just some of the examples to highlight the risks our officers face every day.

“Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls assisting people, keeping them safe.

“Assaults on police are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being part of the job.”