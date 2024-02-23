Man arrested over murder of RUC officer is released

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man who was arrested at Birmingham Airport by detectives investigating the murder of a police officer in an attack in Northern Ireland more than 30 years ago has been released unconditionally.

Constable Colleen McMurray, 34, was in a police car which was hit by a mortar bomb as it travelled along Merchants Quay in Newry on March 27 1992.

She suffered serious injuries and died in hospital, while another officer who had been driving the car suffered life-changing injuries.

No-one has ever been found responsible for the attack.

Following the release of the 59-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday morning, the PSNI has said its investigation is continuing.