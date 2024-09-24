New RSV jab could prevent thousands of older people dying, researchers say

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The lives of thousands of elderly people in the UK could be saved each year by a new vaccine that protects against a respiratory virus, according to a study.

It could also help free up thousands GP appointments and hospital beds, researchers said.

The review by experts at the University of Aberdeen and the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research follows the NHS roll-out of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) jab, which is being offered to people aged 75 and over, as well as women from 28 weeks of pregnancy to protect themselves and their babies.

RSV causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract and typically causes cold-like symptoms in healthy adults and older children.

The NHS is badly stretched, so efforts to reduce the healthcare burden from avoidable communicable diseases such as RSV infection are highly desirable Prof Roy Soiza, University of Aberdeen

However, babies and older people are at risk of severe infection with RSV, as well as premature babies, those with heart and lung disease, or anyone with a weak immune system.

The study, published in Age & Ageing, said evidence suggests a 70% take-up of the vaccine among the older age group could prevent up to 2,800 deaths every year.

It could also free up 36,000 GP consultations, prevent 4,600 hospital admissions and 1,000 admissions to intensive care.

Professor Roy Soiza, who led the research at the University of Aberdeen, said: “The NHS is badly stretched, so efforts to reduce the healthcare burden from avoidable communicable diseases such as RSV infection are highly desirable.”

The RSV vaccine programme was rolled out in Scotland in August, and in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in September.

There is also a one-time, catch-up scheme targeting those aged 75 to 79 to ensure older people are protected ahead of winter.

While researchers warned “clinicians may encounter increasing ‘vaccine fatigue’ and ‘vaccine hesitancy’, especially among men and those from more deprived backgrounds”, data analysed from Scotland suggests older people are “less prone” than younger adults to miss out on jabs when offered.

Prof Soiza added: “Although some sections of social media are often dominated by anti-vaccine messages, it is important that reliable public health messages cut through the noise.

“Our review found that the vaccines are safe and effective and we are calling on healthcare professionals and carers to encourage those invited to receive the vaccine to take up the opportunity.

“There is evidence of effectiveness in preventing RSV-related lower respiratory tract infections of around 86% in the first year after vaccination.”

Publication of the research comes after millions of people in England were urged to book flu vaccines and Covid-19 boosters ahead of the winter months.

Bookings were made available through the NHS website, app, or by calling 119 on September 23.

Flu jabs will be given from October 3 to those 65 and over, along with people aged 18 to 65 in clinical risk groups and patients in long-stay residential homes.

Frontline social care workers will also be eligible, as well as people who provide care for elderly or disabled people.

Those eligible for an autumn Covid booster include: adults over 65; care home residents; staff; frontline health and social care workers; and people in clinical risk groups, including pregnant women.

Antonia Ho, a professor of infectious diseases at the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, said: “The availability of the first effective RSV vaccines in the UK is really exciting.

“Along with existing influenza and Covid-19 vaccines, they will allow us to protect vulnerable groups from serious lung infections, and reduce the enormous pressures faced by the NHS in the winter months.”