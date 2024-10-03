More women able to donate stem cells after rule change

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The number of women eligible to be stem cell donors is to be expanded in a bid to boost the number of potential donors on the UK register.

Health officials are trying to increase the potential stem cell donor pool to offer a better chance of a match for people in need of potentially life-saving treatment.

They also hope to reduce reliance on imported stem cell donations, which can cost 50%-100% more than donations collected in the UK.

We’re urging everybody under 40, male or female, to think about signing up NHS Blood and Transplant

White women aged 17 to 40 will now be eligible to join the NHS Stem Cell Donor Registry.

Before the change, which comes into effect on Monday, only men aged 17 to 40 or women aged 17 to 40 of Asian or black heritage, or those of mixed ethnicity, could join.

White women aged 18-40 were able to join the register before 2016. This was stopped for a number of years and the rules have now changed to once again allow this group, as well as 17-year-old white women, to sign up.

A person’s details remain on the register until their 61st birthday.

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said the change has been made due to growing evidence that younger donors are linked to better transplant outcomes.

A woman who joined the register aged 18 after a friend died of leukaemia welcomed the changes to allow more women to donate.

Allowing all women to join means that so many more people can register Sarah Caddick, donor

Sarah Caddick, a finance administrator from Dudley, donated her stem cells in March 2024.

“I lost a friend to leukaemia when I was young and have always wanted to give something back,” the 33-year-old said.

“I was ecstatic when, 14 years after signing up to the NHS Blood and Transplant British bone marrow register, I got the call to say I was a match for somebody in need.

“Like most donors, I donated via my blood stream – it was really similar to giving blood and was so simple.

“Allowing all women to join means that so many more people can register.

“Having donated myself and experienced how easy it is to potentially save a life, I urge everybody to sign up if they’re eligible – you may be the one and only chance a person has.”

NHSBT said that it needs about 30,000 people to newly sign on to the register each year.

It said the average age of people on the register is increasing every year and currently stands at almost 44.

This is despite the fact that 72% of donations are taken from people aged under 40 due to the better chance of transplant success.

Yet only 35% of people on the register are under 40.

Frank Goodman received a stem cell transplant at Manchester Royal Infirmary eight years ago to treat acute myeloid leukaemia

The retired lorry driver was told that without treatment, he would have a life expectancy of around six months.

“It’s emotional knowing that but for the generosity of a stranger, I wouldn’t be here today and I wouldn’t be able to see my children and grandchildren grow up,” the 77-year-old said.

“I’m one of the lucky ones who had a match on the register, but not everyone gets that chance.”

Guy Parkes, head of stem cell donation and transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We’ve launched this ambitious new campaign target, asking 30,000 people to join our stem cell register this year, to help find a match for the increasing number of people needing stem cell transplants every year and to reduce the country’s reliance on seeking donors from abroad, which can be expensive for the NHS.

“There is always a need for more stem cell donors and so we’re thrilled to now be able to welcome all women aged 17 – 40 to the NHS stem cell donor registry, too.

“Growing research has shown that donor age is an important factor when it comes to transplants, so we’re urging everybody under 40, male or female, to think about signing up.

“Registering to be a potential stem cell donor through NHS Blood and Transplant is really easy – once you’re signed up, there’s nothing to do, until you are found as a match and then donation is safe and easy.

“We would urge all eligible blood donors to say yes to stem cell donation and ask about signing up to the register at their next appointment – your stem cells could help to save a life.”

– For more information on how to register and the donation process at www.blood.co.uk/stemcells