NHS trust declares critical incident at hospital emergency department

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An NHS trust has declared a critical incident due to “sustained pressures” at one of its hospitals.

The Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUHT) said it was asking the public to “think wisely” before attending the emergency department at the city’s Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC).

The incident was declared on Monday and remains in place as of Wednesday morning, the trust said.

Dr Tasso Gazis, divisional director at NUHT, said: “Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust declared a critical incident on Monday October 30, which currently remains in place.

“This was in response to extreme pressures across our hospitals, including our emergency department.

We apologise to anyone experiencing delays in their care, and we will continue to prioritise patients with the highest level of need Dr Tasso Gazis

“We would like to thank our colleagues who are working incredibly hard to maintain safe services for patients in our hospitals and to make space for people who need care at any of our sites.

“We apologise to anyone experiencing delays in their care, and we will continue to prioritise patients with the highest level of need.

“Patients can help us by choosing NHS services wisely, including through NHS 111 online.”

The trust said on its website that the public should only attend the QMC’s emergency department for “serious accidents or life-threatening emergencies”.

It also urged people who were waiting for someone to be discharged to collect them “as early as possible” to free up bed space.