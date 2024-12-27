35 organs donated for transplant over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Some 35 human organs were made available for transplant after being donated over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, new figures have shown.

The organs were provided by 11 donors across the UK after their death and included a heart, lungs, kidneys, livers, pancreas and bowel, NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said.

No details have yet been given on the circumstances of those receiving the transplants.

It comes as there are 8,020 people in the UK actively waiting for a transplant, the highest level in a decade, NHSBT said.

All adults in the UK are now deemed to have given consent as a potential organ donor after their death unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

The legislation was first introduced in Wales in 2015 before England (2020) and Scotland (2021) followed suit, with Northern Ireland the last to implement the policy with Daithi’s Law last June.

More than 100,000 transplants have taken place since the creation of the NHS Organ Donor Register in 1994, with more than 28 million people now opted in to the register.

Anthony Clarkson, NHSBT’s director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation, said: “Organ donors give the ultimate gift of life to people they will never know. This year, like every year, families supported organ donation even after a bereavement at Christmas, choosing to save and improve lives.

“It is incredibly important that we recognise the difference this makes to the lives of recipients. Without donation, there is no transplantation. There will be people starting a new life in the new year thanks to the generosity of these donors and their loved ones.

“No-one wants to think about death but the reality is it can happen at any time of year. You can make things easier for your family by signing the NHS Organ Donor Register and telling them you want to be a donor.”