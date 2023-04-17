What the papers say – April 17

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NHS strikes, a lack of maths skills and children being denied mental health help led the stories across the UK’s papers on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph reports pressure is growing on Nicola Sturgeon to quit the Scottish National Party as police investigate claims of attempting to hide figures.

The Bank of England is considering an urgent reform of their deposit guarantee scheme, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Mail says there were 6,500 cases of sexual abuse over a three-year period in hospitals across the UK.

The Guardian reports 250,000 children have been denied help by the NHS for mental health issues as it struggles to keep up with surging case loads.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the economy is “suffering” from a failure of numeracy skills and will take aim at the “anti-maths mindset”, according to The Times.

The i reports MPs are hoping nurse strikes could end within weeks due to union splits over the new pay deal.

The Daily Mirror leads with an investigation into the sale of vapes to children, finding almost half of shops investigated sold nicotine to minors.

Metro reports the NHS is spending more than £1 million a week on private ambulances to help deal with strikes.

And the Daily Star says bookmakers are confident it will be the hottest April on record, with temperatures to reach 20C.