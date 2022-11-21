Channel 4 to offer reproductive health and hormone testing for employees

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Channel 4 has announced “innovative” plans to start offering employees reproductive health and hormone testing from this week.

The broadcaster has partnered with a women’s health company to give staff access to an NHS approved health assessment and blood test which can screen for reproductive health issues.

The at-home blood test can highlight why someone may be struggling to conceive or where a hormonal imbalance may be causing a wellbeing issue. It will also clarify what healthcare steps should be taken next and will guide people to specialist care, Channel 4 said.

Similarly, employees will be offered a series of educational workshops focusing on different reproductive health issues and hormonal wellbeing.

The six-month trial, which Channel 4 says is the first known among UK broadcast companies, allows staff to order a hormone and fertility test personalised to their symptoms and goals worth £149.

Alex Mahon, the chief executive of Channel 4, said: “We are incredibly proud of this innovative new partnership with Hertility, made possible by the fantastic work of our 4Womxn staff network.

“Since 2019, Channel 4 has launched Menopause, Pregnancy Loss and Parents and Carers Policies and this latest initiative aligns with our commitment to support women’s health and the wellbeing of all our people.”

Hertility Co-Founder Deirdre O’Neill said: “This partnership is not just a landmark for Hertility and Channel 4, but for all women worldwide.

We are incredibly proud of this innovative new partnership Alex Mahon, Channel 4 chief executive

“Until now, workplace benefits may be fertility or menopause friendly, but being a Reproductively Responsible (TM) employer, means fully supporting employees across every life stage, from menstruation through to menopause.

“We’re so proud to be pioneering real change and to be partnering with such a forward-thinking company like Channel 4, that is not just talking about equality in the workplace but actually taking action to make it a reality.“

In 2019, Channel 4 launched its first ever menopause policy in a bid to normalise the “taboo” subject and has since established a Pregnancy Loss policy and signed the Fertility Workplace Pledge offering training to ensure managers understand the realities of undergoing treatment and flexible working so people can attend appointments, it said.