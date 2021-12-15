Newest Tory MP Louie French rebels against pandemic restrictions
The 33-year-old, who won the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election less than two weeks ago, said he was fulfilling an election promise.
The Government’s newest MP is among nearly 100 Conservative politicians to oppose his own party’s pandemic restrictions.
The rebellion of 99 Tory MPs against the Government’s Plan ‘B’ saw newcomer Louie French join forces with veterans to vote against the introduction of Covid passes.
Mr French, 33, who won the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election less than two weeks ago, said he was fulfilling an election promise in doing so.
In a tweet, he said: “I fully support the booster rollout and I will get mine ASAP thanks to the efforts of the Government NHS pharmacies, army and volunteers.
“But, I made a clear pre-election pledge that I would not support Covid passes for our domestic economy and voted accordingly.”
The new restrictions which were approved in Parliament on Tuesday evening will see mandatory face coverings at more indoor spaces in England, as well as the introduction of NHS Covid passes for access to nightclubs and large venues.
With almost 100 Conservative MPs voting against the mandatory passes measure, Boris Johnson suffered the largest rebellion of his premiership in the Commons.
But the majority backing for the new rules was welcomed by NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson who said they “should help slow the spread of the virus and help ease pressure on the NHS as we head into what is set is to be our most difficult ever winter”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.